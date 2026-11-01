International law professor Jamie Rowen has suggested that President Donald Trump and allied leaders could seek refuge in friendly dictatorships if they lose power and face prosecution at home. Speaking on a Saturday episode of All Rise News, she linked her prediction to Flavio Bolsonaro's departure from Brazil following his presidential election defeat, according to Raw Story.

Bolsonaro, the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, claimed without evidence that the election was rigged before fleeing to Miami, Raw Story stated. Journalist Adam Klasfeld discussed his departure with Rowen, noting the money laundering and corruption suspicions against him and the suspension of his passport by Brazil's Supreme Court.

Rowen's comments concerned what she believed Trump might do in the future. Her prediction does not establish that he has arranged an escape or reached an agreement with a foreign leader.

Trump Refuge Prediction Focuses on Russia

Rowen, a professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, outlined a hypothetical situation in which Trump lost an election by a substantial margin but believed the result had been rigged. She suggested that he might then face a criminal investigation.

Raw Story's account did not identify a particular future election or establish that such an investigation would occur. It described the episode as airing on Saturday without specifying a calendar date.

Turning to Russia as a possible destination, Rowen suggested Trump 'will have colluded with, say, Putin to figure out a way to escape to that country.'

That was Rowen's allegation about a possible arrangement. Raw Story did not present evidence of an agreement between Trump and Putin to facilitate an escape.

'That's all I can keep thinking,' Rowen told Klasfeld. 'They are laying a plan for all of them, no matter what the consequence in their countries are, to flee to other dictatorships that support them.'

Trump Discussion Follows Bolsonaro's Departure

According to Raw Story, Rowen's warnings came days after Flavio Bolsonaro lost Brazil's presidential election, claimed without evidence that the race was rigged and fled to Miami. His father, Jair Bolsonaro, had been convicted over a coup attempt.

According to Klasfeld's account, as described by Raw Story, Flavio Bolsonaro was suspected of money laundering and corruption, and Brazil's Supreme Court had suspended his passport. Those suspicions should not be read as a conviction.

Raw Story did not specify dates for the election, passport suspension or arrival in Miami.

The Wall Street Journal, as cited by Raw Story, described a getaway involving a convoy of decoy cars, a private jet and a friend inside the Trump White House. That alleged White House connection remains attributed to the Journal's account. It does not itself establish that Trump personally organised or authorised Bolsonaro's departure.

Trump Comparison Prompts Questions About Border Controls

Rowen also referred to accounts that authorities at the Brazil-Argentina border had no record of Bolsonaro crossing. She suggested that guards had been paid off, but the absence of a crossing record does not establish bribery. Raw Story did not provide corroborating evidence for that allegation.

She further stated that Bolsonaro flew on an Italian passport after surrendering his Brazilian one. That detail remains attributed to Rowen.

'It's just shameful,' she stated, urging listeners to understand 'how many people didn't do their jobs so that Flavio Bolsonaro could escape.'