Commentator Tucker Carlson claims Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing Donald Trump towards a nuclear strike on Iran within days, warning in an X post that an attack would lead to World War Three.

Carlson's commentary centres on what he describes as a choice between renewed combat and a negotiated agreement with Iran. He claims a peace deal is being drafted in Doha while Netanyahu seeks American support for an attack.

Carlson cites unnamed observers who believe Trump may decide by 7 November whether to use nuclear weapons. The date is not a confirmed deadline, and the post offers no evidence that a strike has been authorised.

Trump previously ruled out using nuclear weapons against Iran in a Newsmax interview on 15 October, saying they were unnecessary. His remarks came before Carlson's latest allegations.

Tucker Carlson Names a Target in Central Iran

Carlson identifies the potential target as Pickaxe Mountain in central Iran. He attributes to Israeli intelligence the allegation that Iran has resumed nuclear enrichment in tunnels beneath the mountain, but provides no supporting intelligence assessment.

Satellite analysis published by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in September identified continued construction at the site but found no evidence establishing that uranium enrichment was taking place there.

He asserts that American conventional weapons could not penetrate 300 feet (91.4 metres) of granite to destroy those tunnels. His conclusion that a nuclear strike is the only military option is presented without a technical assessment to substantiate it.

'Bibi calls Trump about it every day,' an unnamed observer is quoted as stating in the post.

Carlson links the alleged pressure to Netanyahu's political position, claiming the Israeli prime minister needs Trump's intervention to secure a governing majority after an election. He does not name any Israeli parties involved in a potential agreement.

World War Three Warning From Tucker Carlson

'After the first nuclear strike, World War Three is inevitable.' Carlson presents that prediction as a consequence of other countries potentially following an American nuclear attack with strikes of their own.

He alleges Russia has told at least two governments that such an attack would free it to deploy nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Neither government is identified, and the post provides no diplomatic records to support the assertion.

Carlson also predicts that fallout from a ground explosion at the proposed target would contaminate the Persian Gulf and threaten water supplies serving 100 million people.

Under pressure from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Trump administration may be within days of launching a nuclear strike on Iran. The target would be Pickax Mountain in central Iran, where Israeli intelligence claims the Iranian government has restarted its… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 2, 2026

Tucker Carlson Describes Competing Advice to Trump

The post portrays senior American officials as divided over whether negotiations should continue. Carlson alleges that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper favour restarting major combat operations.

Carlson further alleges that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA director John Ratcliffe are following Netanyahu's lead, without providing independent evidence of their positions on a nuclear strike.

He contrasts them with Vice President JD Vance and Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, whom he describes as arguing that an agreement with Iran remains possible. Carlson also claims Trump is hesitating.

Carlson's post provides no direct confirmation from the White House, Netanyahu or the named officials concerning their alleged positions on a nuclear strike.