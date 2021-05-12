Matt Damon shared his thoughts on rumours that his long-time friend Ben Affleck is dating Jennifer Lopez again on Tuesday's interview with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

The "Good Will Hunting" star was asked to confirm reports if Bennifer (Ben and Jennifer) is back on again. He refused to say anything else other than he thinks "it's a fascinating story."

Damon remained tight-lipped as he told the "Today" hosts, "There's not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that." Instead, he shared his hope that the stories are true.

"I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome," he said.

Damon, who is in Australia filming to promote his new movie "Stillwater," told Kotb and Guthrie that he did not know about the rumours until their interview.

"I just heard you guys. I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It's is the first time I heard about it," he answered when asked how the news about Affleck and Lopez traveled to Australia.

Damon's interview came after the exes were spotted vacationing in Montana. They were reportedly alone together on a ski trip at the chalet the "Batman" star owns in Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana. They were there for several days and were even spotted inside an SUV. They returned to Los Angeles together via a private jet on Sunday.

They reportedly also spent time together at the singer's L.A. mansion on multiple occasions. It is understood they rekindled their romance after Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement. Affleck also recently split from Ana de Armas. Suffice to say, both are single so fans are welcoming news of their romance.

However, the pair has yet to address the rumours. They have remained quiet so far and even their representatives have not commented.

Sources claimed that they are both happy and that Lopez is enjoying her time with Affleck. It is said they had been emailing each other while she was in the Dominican Republic filming "Shotgun Wedding" until April. Then they met up in person in May at the time when the actor was seen hitching a ride in her vehicle.