Quarantining together amid coronavirus pandemic has brought Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich only closer to each other, and their Instagram flirting game is growing stronger than ever.

Leaving flirty comments on each other's Instagram posts is what gave the public a hint of their budding romance in the first place, and Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich continue to indulge in the same after making their relationship official. When the singer shared a picture of herself in a swimsuit on Saturday, Ehrich was among the first ones to respond with a heart-eyed emoji.

"Swipe to see how I discovered the self-timer feature for taking pics. @angelokritikos - you in trouble boo boo," the "I Love Me" singer captioned the pictures of her hanging out by her pool in a strapless swimsuit.

The PDA comes weeks after reports that the "Young and the Restless" star is planning to propose to the 27-year-old singer after the COVID-19 crisis gets over, and he has the support of their families as well. "Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn't be surprised by the proposal. They think they make a great couple," a source claimed to Us Weekly last month.

"The quarantine has been really great for Demi and her and Max have gotten so close. She's doing a great job at staying sober, healthy and taking care of herself," said another source.

Meanwhile, the "Anyone" singer also confirmed that the 28-year-old actor is "very important" for her. In a virtual appearance on Ronan Kemp's Capital FM show, "Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp" last week, Lovato was asked by one of the hosts Sian Welby if she has introduced Ehrich to her best friend Sam Smith yet.

The singer subtly confirmed the romance by saying: "Anybody that meets Sam would be somebody that would be very important to me. I wouldn't introduce just anybody to Sam."

The Disney alum also confirmed the speculations when she accidentally crashed Ehrich's Instagram Live while he was performing a few songs on piano for his fans. The actor looked surprised when Lovato walked in with a blanket that she began to wrap around his shoulder and whispered to her, "I'm on live."