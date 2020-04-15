Demi Lovato says she is happy for Wilmer Valderrama and reveals that they have not spoken to each other for a long time.

The "Skyscraper" singer got candid about her personal life in a recent interview where she talked about her future, her overdose and her dating life. She looked back on her past relationship with Valderrama and revealed that she has not spoken to him "in a long time." But, she thinks it is a good thing because it taught her to learn more about herself.

"But I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own. When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don't really get to learn about yourself," Lovato said in her cover interview for Harper's Bazaar.

The 27-year-old "Tell Me You Love Me" hitmaker met Valderrama in 2010 when she was only 18. They dated on and off for six years with a brief split in 2012 and a reunion shortly thereafter. They officially called it quits in 2016 and announced that the split was a mutual decision because they feel that they are better off as best friends.

Valderrama is now engaged to model Amanda Pacheco after several months of dating. Lovato shared that she wishes nothing but the best for her ex-boyfriend, even though they are "not in each other's lives" anymore.

"I'm really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best," she said.

Lovato's sentiment about Valderrama's engagement echoes a source's claims that the singer is happy for the actor. In January, shortly after the "That '70s Show" alum announced his engagement, a source revealed that Lovato is "glad he has found love" since she "always wants the best for him in life."

As for her dating life, the "I Love Me" singer said she is "single as all hell" when she had the interview with the publication in early March. But late in the month, Lovato reportedly started dating "Young and the Restless" star Max Ehrich.