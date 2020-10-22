Rumours about Max Ehrich's new romance have been swirling around. The American soap star is believed to have found a new love interest in "American Idol" alum Sonika Vaid just weeks after his break up with ex-fiancée Demi Lovato.

The speculations about Max Ehrich's new romance emerged last week when he posted a picture with Sonika Vaid on his Instagram account. However, none of the parties confirmed the alleged romantic association. And now, new reports suggest that Vaid is "taken."

According to Page Six, sources have revealed that there is nothing romantic between the pair. They are not dating and Vaid is in a live-in relationship with a real estate agent who works for "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Mauricio Umansky's firm.

"He wants to make it look like he's moving on with another woman, but they're not dating. She's in a full relationship and lives with her boyfriend," the source said.

Ehrich posted another photo of himself while on FaceTime with Vaid. "The Young and the Restless" actor was called out by many fans for "trying so hard to get at Demi."

"So you got out of an engagement and post nonstop about Demi then date someone else? It's ok to be single and heal," said another.

In her interview with E! News, all that Vaid said about her relationship with Ehrich was that they "met at a dinner with mutual friends" and they have been "hanging out" since.

Lovato and Ehrich dated each other for five months before getting engaged in the month of July. They apparently spent time together during the lockdown, too. Things changed for the couple last month when Lovato called off their engagement.

In related news, Lovato has been experiencing extraterrestrials sightings. Sharing on Instagram, the singer said she spent the last few days in Joshua Tree with a few loved ones and Dr. Steven Greer, an American Ufologist and founder of the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence and the Disclosure Project.

There she "witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me." She is also encouraging her followers to "meditate and make contact" and "acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us."

"Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I've never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me," she wrote.