Demi Lovato was spotted with American rapper Mod Sun sparking romance rumours three weeks after Max Ehrich split. However, the duo is just friends, sources confirmed.

According to Page Six, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was pictured hanging out with the musician this week. The news sparked speculations about romance. However, a sourced confirmed to the aforementioned publication that they are "just friends."

Since her breakup with ex-fiancé Ehrich, Demi Lovato has been focusing on her career and returned to performing live again. Meanwhile, the report notes that Mod Sun, real name Derek Ryan Smith, has also been busy with music as he recently collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker on Kelly's latest album, "Tickets to My Downfall."

More details from E! reveals that on Wednesday, Lovato was spotted driving around Los Angeles in an SUV with Sun. The two appeared to be enjoying themselves in the company of each other.

However, a source to the publication confirmed they are simply friends and Lovato has been seeking "good company" to distract herself from the breakup drama. "She has been trying to surround herself with good company to occupy her time and keep her mind off of the Max drama," the insider said. "She isn't looking to date right now and is still healing."

Meanwhile, Lovato is not yet ready to get back to the dating scene. The pair is "just hanging out for now." She "isn't looking for anything serious," reveals the insider. "Demi is a free spirit and loves going with the flow," the source added.

The news comes a day after Ehrich was spotted with "American Idol" alum Sonika Vaid. The actor posted a picture of him with the season 5 contestant on his official Instagram.

She even talked about her association with the soap opera star on E!News and revealed that they met each other at a dinner party with mutual friends. And they have since been hanging out together.

Lovato and Ehrich dated each other for five months before getting engaged in July. However, things took an unexpected turn and they called off their engagement, last month.