"Meet Your Maker" is an upcoming first-person building and raiding game set in a dark post-apocalyptic future. Developed by Behaviour Interactive, the upcoming title is a follow-up to the studio's popular PvP slasher "Dead By Daylight."

'Meet Your Maker' release date, platforms

Behaviour Interactive first announced the game during last The Game Awards in December last year. Fans only need to wait a couple of months until its launch as the "Meet Your Maker" release date is scheduled on April 4, 2023, according to GameSpot.

Thankfully, the game will be available to most gamers as it will be released for multiple gaming platforms. These include the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

'Meet Your Maker' gameplay, setting

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, the "Meet Your Maker" gameplay is mainly about the creation and infiltration of bases called Outposts. Players must protect or steal what's left of the world's dwindling resources from other players, according to the PlayStation Blog.

Thus, building an Outpost that can adequately protect one's resources is a must. Players can tap into the game's highly customizable toolbox of traps and guards to create the deadliest maze-like Outpost they can think of. Since each outpost is player-built, Behaviour says "user-generated content is the driving force of the experience."

On the other hand, stealing resources would require players to venture out of their strongholds and raid enemy Outposts. They have to use strategy to try to overcome the defences of their intended targets.

Chimera Project

Before it all went sour, governments worldwide did their best to find ways how to stop the genetic disease affecting humans. "There was an era where several gifted world leaders proposed Sanctuaries—highly advanced research labs across the world that could work independently and cooperatively on world-saving initiatives. One such initiative was the Chimera Project, which would create hybrid-humans by distilling uncorrupted genetic material through those who have shown resistance to the disease," Joe Dermo, Meet Your Maker's lead narrative designer, explained.

Custodian's duty

As the Custodian, players must continue to seek out uncorrupted genetic material by raiding other players and protecting what they already possess. "Uncorrupted genetic material is exceedingly rare due to this disease that's swept the world, yet it's the one thing needed to complete the Chimera Project and hopefully bring about a cure. As it dwindles in supply, Sanctuaries led by Chimera have begun to fight over it," Joe Dermo added.