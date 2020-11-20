Megan Fox acted on her feelings the moment she looked into Machine Gun Kelly's eyes and fell in love with him. She did not think twice about dating him even though she was still married to Brian Austin Green.

The "Transformers" star knew she was hopelessly in love when she "felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit" after she looked into the singer's eyes. She said her "heart shattered immediately" and knew at that moment that she was "f***ed."

Fox described their relationship as a "once in a lifetime thing" and that it happened after they worked together on the film "Midnight in the Switchgrass." She said they had a connection of "mythic proportions" and gushed about their intense feelings for each other.

"Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire," she told Nylon magazine in a phone interview.

"The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude," Fox added.

The actress also talked about how much Machine Gun Kelly has changed since they got together. She said she never attempted to change or control him. It is more that he looks at her "to avoid his own self-destructive tendencies."

"That's where I'm useful, because on his own and left to his own devices, I don't know how much interest he has in caring for himself," Fox shared.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have the most beautiful relationship

Machine Gun Kelly echoed the sentiment and admitted that she took him "out of the fast lane." Fox makes sure he is safe, "because at any minute you can crash — I love that it can evolve into that."

The inseparable couple met on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass" in early March. At the time, Fox was still married to Green, but marriage troubles were already brewing by then. The "Beverly Hills 90210" alum was spotted without his wedding ring and they spent time with their kids separately. Green likewise revealed that Fox had asked for some space during that time but never knew that she was already in love with Machine Gun Kelly.