Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted holding hands when they stepped out for another date night in Los Angeles.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly enjoyed a romantic date night at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu on Saturday. The lovebirds were photographed holding hands while leaving the sushi spot after a romantic dinner.

For the outing, the "Transformer" actress wore a skintight PVC pants, and paired it with a black crop top and matching blazer. The 34-year-old accessorised her look with strappy black heels and dark box clutch by Bottega Veneta. Meanwhile, her rapper boyfriend sported a black shirt underneath a red corduroy jacket, and paired it with dark pants. The 30-year-old also complimented his look with black and red lace-up boots. According to Mail Online, it appeared to be a double date as the couple was joined by another couple at their table.

Fox had confirmed her romance with MGK, real name Colson Baker, with PDA during a date night in Los Angeles earlier this month. The couple held hands and shared a kiss after a date night at Mr. Furley's bar in Los Angeles's Sherman Oaks neighbourhood on May 15.

Meanwhile, MGK made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a small clip from a picnic date with Fox. He also shared a picture of their his-and-hers manicures theme after their recent music video "Bloody Valentine." The steamy music video had made headlines when it dropped on May 20 at a time when Fox hadn't announced her split with her husband Green.

A source recently told People magazine that the pair have been spending more and more time together after Fox announced her separation with Green. The source added that they frequently hang out at her house, but only when her three kids are at their father's.

The insider also said that the actress is not ready to introduce MGK to her three children- Noah Shannon, seven, Bodhi Ransom, six, and Journey River, three. "The relationship seems too new and not serious enough for Megan to introduce him to her kids. Megan seems very happy though," the source said.