Megan Fox confirmed her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly by packing on PDA after a date in Los Angeles on Monday. However, the relationship is "too new and not serious enough" for her to introduce him to her three sons that she shares with estranged husband Brian Austin Green.

A source told People magazine that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hang out at her home "several times a week," but the actress "only sees him when the boys are with Brian Austin Green." The insider added that the 34-year-old "seems very happy" with things, but she is not yet ready to introduce MGK, real name Colson Baker, to her sons Noah Shannon, seven, Bodhi Ransom, six, and Journey River, three.

This comes as the rapper took to Twitter to show his love for his new girlfriend. The 30-year-old tweeted lyrics from his most recent single "Bloody Valentine" that seemingly called Fox his girlfriend. The lyrics were: "I'm calling you my girlfriend, what the f***. Life imitated art on that one."

Fox and Kelly had also starred together in the song's music video, which was released shortly after they sparked dating rumours when they were spotted grabbing takeout together in Calabasas. Shortly after, Green announced via a podcast that he and Fox have separated.

MGK flaunted his feelings for the "Transformer" actress through Instagram as well. He shared a video of a romantic picnic date on Instagram story with "in love" written over it on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Green has been spotted with Courtney Stodden on several occasions, weeks after announcing that he and Fox are ending their decade-old marriage. While announcing their separation on his podcast, Green had said: "It sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There's the unknown aspect... there's that pit in my stomach."

"I really don't want Megan and I to be at odds... she's been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that," the 46-year-old added.