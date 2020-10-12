Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are going strong after completing around six months of their relationship. The couple, who have gushed about each other in several interviews in the past few months, were spotted on another date night on Friday.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly enjoyed a romantic dinner in Santa Monica last week and even cuddled up for pictures while leaving the restaurant. For the outing, the "Transformers" actress wore a cheetah-print skirt, a black long-sleeved sweater, and heels, while her rapper boyfriend opted for a short-sleeved button-down floral shirt, denim jeans, and white sneakers, reports People.

The couple made their relationship public with a PDA-filled date-night in Los Angeles in June this year, around a month after they were spotted spending time together. The date that confirmed their romance came just weeks after the actress confirmed her split with Brian Austin Green, her husband of 10 years, with whom she shares three sons- Bodhi Ransom Green, Noah Shannon Green, and Journey River Green.

They soon made their relationship Instagram-official as well and keep posting loving pictures of each other. The duo, who first met on the set of their upcoming movie, "Midnight in the Switchgrass," has also given each other sweet tributes in their interviews.

In an episode of "Give Them Lala ... With Randall" in July, Megan called her new boyfriend her "twin flame" and described themselves as "two halves of the same soul." The 34-year-old explained: "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

MGK, real name Colson Baker, also gushed about Megan in an Instagram selfie he posted in July, saying he "waited for eternity" to find her again. In an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" last month, the 30-year-old dubbed the actress his "first love" and announced he would also be down to marry her one day.