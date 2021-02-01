Megan Fox has a NSFW response to rumours that she is engaged to be married to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The "Transformers" star took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share a photo of her left hand and on her engagement ring finger is a band that said, "F**k You." Her post came after a source also said that she and her musician boyfriend are not engaged but "she is very happy" with him.

The couple may be "very serious" but they have not taken the next step in their relationship yet. They have plans on "spending the future together" though.

"There will be an engagement at some point, but they are not engaged now," the source told People adding that the actress is still finalising her divorce from Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three kids.

"Megan needs her divorce to be finalised before she can fully move on. She is very happy though," the insider claimed.

Another source chimed in and said that the "Tickets To My Downfall" hitmaker also sees marriage as a possibility with the 34-year-old "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" actress. "Friends could 100 percent see them getting engaged within the next year."

Fox, on the other hand, does not have "a timeline in place" and that getting engaged is "not something that really crosses her mind."

Rumours that Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, are engaged made headlines after she was spotted out and about in New York City last week wearing a curious ring on her left hand. The actress gave a quick glimpse of the sparkler as they were photographed leaving their hotel on Thursday.

▫? meganfox via instagram: "SNL week. Best performance that show has ever seen ??" pic.twitter.com/j5QPDDmUZu — Machine Gun Kelly México??. (@MGKMexico) February 1, 2021

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may not be engaged but they have been inseparable since they confirmed their relationship after meeting on the set of their film "Midnight in the Switchgrass" last March. They do not even shy away from showing how much they adore each other in public. Just on Saturday, ahead of the singer's musical guest appearance on "Saturday Night Live," he carried his girlfriend through a crowd towards 30 Rock where the show is filmed.