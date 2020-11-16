Meghan King is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Meghan King took to her Instagram account on Sunday to reveal that she has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 illness. Her diagnosis comes several months after her ex-husband Jim Edmonds contracted the respiratory disease.

In a series of Instagram stories, the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alumna detailed her COVID-19 journey, noting that she had been following social distancing and precautionary coronavirus guidelines all this while. However, she recently had a brief unprotected exchange that she came to regret later.

"I tested positive for COVID. I have been safe while traveling but I had an exchange on Tuesday where I did not protect myself and this is when I had been infected. I have been safe with distancing and masks since Tuesday, including when I went to dinner solo and stayed distant and wore a mask at Hayes's soccer," she wrote.

King shares two-year-old twins Hart and Hayes as well as three-year-old daughter Aspen with Edmonds. The kids have been staying with their father, but Hayes had to quarantine due to his brief meeting with his mother at the soccer game. King was seen wearing a face mask in a picture of her and Hayes from the stadium she shared on Instagram to express excitement for his first indoor stadium game.

"My kids have been at their father's but Hayes will quarantine due to a brief (1 hour) proximity to me. I have contacted everyone and will isolate for 10 days minimum per CDC guidelines. My children will have to stay with my parents as they cannot stay at my house while I'm sick," King noted in her Instagram story.

The 36-year-old added the 'ask me a question' option to her story, after which she received several queries about her diagnosis. When some asked her why she went outside for dinner despite her illness, the reality TV star clarified that she wasn't aware of it when she stepped out.

"I would never go out in public whilst even believing in the slightest I could have Covid," she wrote.

The mother-of-three has been giving her fans updates on her journey with the disease since then. In a later story, she noted that she got tested due to "extreme lethargy" that made her suspect she had COVID-19, even though she did not have a fever.