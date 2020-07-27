Doja Cat, who had mocked people who were afraid of COVID-19 illness calling it just flu, has confirmed that she contracted novel coronavirus and suffered a "freakout" of symptoms for four days.

In an appearance on UK-based radio station Capital XTRA, Doja Cat revealed that she had contracted the COVID-19 illness but has made a full recovery after an ordeal which lasted four days. The musician, who previously said "she didn't give a f***" about the pandemic, said she is not sure how she got infected but she might have contracted it through a food delivery service.

The rapper, whose real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, told hosts Yinka and Shayna Marie: "I got COVID. Honestly, I don't know how this happens, but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and I don't know how I got it, but I got it."

"I'm okay now. It was a four-day symptom freakout, but I'm fine now," the 24-year-old added. However, the "Boss B****" rapper didn't clarify if she had gotten tested for the virus after suffering the symptoms.

Days after the outbreak of the virus in the United States, Doja Cat had downplayed the seriousness of the respiratory disease caused by it. In an appearance on Instagram Live, she had mocked the people who were being afraid of the virus which has claimed over 649,000 lives across the globe and called them "p*****."

"B****, I'm not scared of a coronavirus or the motherf****** beer version of that s***. I'm gonna get corona and then I'm gonna get a Corona cos I don't give a f*** about corona, b****. It's a flu. I'm not scared. Y'all are p****," she said in the live stream in March.

"You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that's all you gotta do. Y'all are so scared of some damn corona. Y'all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona," the rapper had said.

According to the latest data, coronavirus has claimed 149,000 lives in the United States, while Los Angeles where Doja Cat resides has registered over 4,300 deaths.