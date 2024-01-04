Royal author Tom Bower weighed in on the controversy brought by the release of Omid Sobie's new book called "Endgame" and claimed that Meghan Markle contributed to the book especially regarding the alleged racist royals.

The Duchess of Sussex first talked about the senior royals who she said raised concerns about Prince Archie's complexion in her Oprah interview in March 2021. To this day, she and Prince Harry have not named these royals as she said doing so would harm their reputation.

Meanwhile, Scobie said he did not name these individuals in the original version of his book because U.K. laws prevented him from doing so. But the Dutch copy of "Endgame" mistakenly revealed their identities and although it was corrected before publication, Piers Morgan nonetheless revealed the royals' names on his "Uncensored" show.

The talk show host claimed Kate Middleton and King Charles III were the alleged racist royals mentioned in the Dutch copy of "Endgame". He said the British public has the right to know their identities because they are funding the royals with their taxes.

“If Dutch people walking into a book shop can see these names then you, the British people are entitled to know, too."



Piers Morgan decides to name the two members of the Royal Family accused of racism in pulled copies of Omid Scobie's book 👇@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/CkmMRLYaKO — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 29, 2023

The Princess of Wales and the King have remained mum on the allegations and on the contents of Scobie's book. But Bower has put the blame on Meghan Markle and told Closer magazine in a recent interview: "There's no doubt in my mind that she fed him (Scobie) those two names."

Scobie previously said in an interview with "Good Morning America" that the "names were mentioned in letters between Meghan and Charles that were exchanged sometime after the Oprah interview".

"We know from sources that Charles was horrified that that's how Meghan felt. Those conversations were, and that he wanted to, sort of as a representative for the family, have that conversation with her," he shared adding: "It is why I personally think they have been able to move forward with some kind of line of communication afterwards. Though they may not see eye to eye on it."

However, Bower said the stories do not quite add up about the alleged racist royals. He told the magazine that "it didn't make sense".

He said: "She told Oprah that there was one conversation and there was no conversation between Charles, Kate and Harry right at the beginning of their relationship. It was Charles and Camilla."

But Scobie has since insisted that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not contribute to the contents of "Endgame". He also denied being friends with the couple despite being labelled as their unofficial mouthpiece. He admitted though that they have "mutual friends" who helped him with information for his book.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also not responded to the release of "Endgame". Yet, the duchess has been urged by one of Britain's leading media lawyers, Mark Stephens, to sue Scobie for revealing details contained in her private letters to King Charles III.

"He's let the cat out of the bag and they can also get the injunction against the world—and it could be the great rapprochement," he said.

Stephens explained: "The moral imperative is that they must—given their widely known concerns about privacy and seeing another member of the family suffer as well as themselves suffer from an invasion of privacy—they would want to do everything they could to prevent it going further."

Likewise, King Charles III has been urged by Graham Smith, chief executive of anti-monarchy group Republic, to confirm if he made "racist" comments about Prince Archie. He said "the royals need to come clean and say what was said and why, and apologise if necessary".

However, Prince Harry has since denied that Meghan Markle accused the royal family of being racist. He explained during a promotional interview for his memoir "Spare" that the royals who raised concerns about Prince Archie's complexion were not being racist but showed unconscious bias.