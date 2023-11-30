Royal author Omid Scobie said he did not include in his book "Endgame" the names of the two royals who allegedly raised concerns about the complexion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Prince Archie, because U.K. laws prevented him from doing so. But Piers Morgan on Wednesday revealed their names as King Charles III and Kate Middleton.

The TV host namedropped the senior royals on his TalkTV show "Piers Morgan Uncensored" following reports that the Dutch version of the book actually contained the names and so it had to be pulled back from release on November 28. The 58-year-old, who has been an outspoken critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said the British public deserves to know who the alleged "racist" royals are because they are funding the royal family with their taxes.

He said: "I'm going to tell you the names of the two senior royals who are named in that Dutch version of the book because, frankly, if Dutch people wandering into a bookshop can pick it up and see these names, then you, British people, here — who actually pay for the British royal family — you're entitled to know, too."

Morgan said that only by revealing the names can the public then debate whether there was any racial intent involved. Unless there is proof then he does not believe there was any.

He continued: "And then we can have a more open debate about this whole ferragosto because I don't believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family, and until there is actual evidence of those comments being made, I will never believe it."

The former "Good Morning Britain" host added: "But now we can start the process of finding out if they ever got uttered, what the context was and whether there was any racial intent at all. Like I say, I don't believe there was. The royals who were named in this book are King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales."

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have yet to comment on Morgan's claims. But the backlash to his revelation was swift. He shared a front page headline on the Daily Mail newspaper about the "outrage" felt after he revealed the Princess of Wales and His Majesty's names on TV.

He responded: "I'm outraged too - that the rest of the British media hasn't done the same! Why should British people be barred from knowing what Dutch people know about OUR Royal Family?"

Ahead of the release of "Endgame", fellow royal author Christopher Andersen previously revealed that King Charles III had wondered out loud about Prince Archie's complexion during breakfast with Queen Camilla.

He wrote in his 2021 book "Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan", that the monarch had asked what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children will look like.

Taken aback, Queen Camilla responded that they would be "absolutely gorgeous" as the Sussexes are a "marvelous-looking couple". King Charles III then lowered his voice as there were household staff members within earshot and responded: "I mean, what do you suppose their children's complexion might be?"

Andersen said the conversation was "innocent enough" as it was between two grandparents wondering about the appearance of their future grandchildren. But it was "being echoed in a less innocent way" throughout the palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle triggered a race row after they told Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 that there were conversations among royal family members about how dark their son's skin would be ahead of his birth. The duchess did not name the royals involved because she said it would only damage their reputation. The duke has also since clarified that he and his wife never accused the royal family of being racist.