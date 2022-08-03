Meghan Markle is getting blamed for leaking stories to the press that claim Prince William allegedly cheated on Kate Middleton with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

A source claimed that the Duchess of Sussex has a fascination with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's marriage, and this led to her finding out about the alleged extramarital affair of her brother-in-law.

"In 2019 when rumors about William cheating were all over the American press, everyone suspected Meghan," the insider told OK! magazine adding, "Meghan and Prince Harry were just married and living in England. They knew everything that was happening within the royal household."

The source claimed that the former "Suits" actress had a "strange obsession" with Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage. It is said that she "always wanted to know what they were doing and how they spent their time together as a private couple." Similarly, it is believed that the Duchess of Sussex had a "bizarre interest" in Hanbury.

Meghan Markle allegedly helped spread the rumours about Prince William's affair with Hanbury through her connections with tabloid magazine In Touch Weekly. The insider claimed that she knew the "magazine very well" having been featured in it "several times when she was trying to be famous and had drinks with several writers and editors as she worked hard to be noticed."

The source claimed, "Before she married Harry, Meghan wanted to be in all the weekly magazines and worked with publicists to make that happen. Meghan knows how they (sic) system works better than anyone, which is why Palace insiders blamed her for the leaks."

In April 2019, In Touch claimed that Kate Middleton confronted her husband about the cheating rumours. However, he just "laughed it off saying there was nothing to it." At the time when the reports leaked, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Hanbury, considered taking legal action, according to royal reporter Richard Kay. But they chose to ignore it since there was no basis for the alleged affair claims. There is also no proof that Meghan Markle was indeed responsible for leaking the rumours to the magazine. It is said that Prince Harry even considered taking on specific legal action against the claim.