Rumours that their marriage will not last long continue to follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even after they left the U.K. and moved to California to live their life privately. A royal aide believes that they will eventually go their separate ways.

Lady Susan Hussey, who has served as lady-in-waiting for Queen Elizabeth II since the 1960s, predicted that the couple's relationship will eventually end in tears. She made this claim even before they wed in May 2018.

In his book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors," investigative journalist Tom Bower recalled how the royal aide reacted when asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The 83-year-old was believed to be part of the team who helped the Duchess of Sussex adjust to royal life.

"While discussing the possibility that Meghan might become linked with the National Theatre after the wedding, Hussey became unexpectedly serious about the couple's future," he wrote according to excerpts obtained by OK! magazine.

"That will all end in tears. Mark my words," she allegedly said of the couple's relationship just a few months before the wedding.

Hussey is not the only person who suspected that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are heading to splitsville. Royal commentator Neil Sean claimed that 2022 does not look good for the couple as they expand their brand. He said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking to individually advance their business interests and this could lead to them splitting up.

"Those very expensive people that they pay thousands of pounds to every month from all of those deals that we all report on basically said, 'look it would work better if you were independent of each other'," he claimed.

Moreover, siblings of the former "Suits" star also believe that a divorce is on the horizon for the couple. Samantha Markle said they might prevent that from happening if they "get extensive counseling and can agree to work on being honest." Thomas Markle Jr. also noted how Meghan Markle was very cold in how she ended her marriage to her first husband, film producer Trevor Engelson. He claimed that Prince Harry is on the chopping block next.