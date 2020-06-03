Recently a UK magazine published an article making claims about Kate Middleton feeling "trapped and exhausted" with the burden of royal duties since Megxit. The article also delves deep into the much-scrutinised relationship between the Duchess of Cambridge and Sussex. As per a new report, the author of the article may have an interesting connection with Meghan Markle.

Last week, Tatler magazine published an article by Anna Pasternak called Kate Middleton "Catherine the Great." The article claimed to provide several details about Cambridges' life after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from the British royal family. Also, it provides a detailed description of the two sisters-in-law suggesting the rift between them is real.

It even evoked a rare response from Kensington Palace, unlike never before. As per reports, the royal couple is taking legal action against the said magazine. The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge have reportedly sent legal letters to the magazine demanding to remove the story from the internet, according to Daily Mail. As the palace denied claims by the magazine and deemed it "swathe of inaccuracies and falsehoods."

Now, according to The Sun, a source says that Pasternak is friends with ex-Tatler journalist Vanessa Mulroney, who happens to be the sister-in-law of Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney. Meanwhile, the publication notes that "there is no suggestion that Meghan briefed Pasternak herself." At the same time, Tatler is "standing by its story."

Meanwhile, a royal source told the publication that the article upset Kate immensely. "Pasternak's article caused immense unnecessary pain for Kate and its central claim that she felt trapped and unhappy was wildly untrue," the source revealed.

Meanwhile, the source claims that Pasternak insists on "sticking to her story" and gives merit to her strong sources. "Pasternak is sticking to her story and saying her sources are good. She is very well connected in the US. She is friends with Vanessa Mulroney who used to work at Tatler and now lives in Canada. And Vanessa's sister-in-law Jessica is Meghan's best friend. It's intriguing," the source claims.

It is said that the lengthy article has left Prince William and Kate upset about criticism of her family, children, and the duchess' weight. The cover story talks about the rise of Kate as an "indispensable part of the British royal family." The author goes on to call her a "kingmaker" and quotes several anonymous friends of the royals.