Duchess of Sussex is well-known for her role as Rachel Zane in hit television series "Suits." However, fans do not know that she once starred with "Pretty Little Liars" star Lucy Hale.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Lucy Hale revealed the little-known detail about a pilot episode she shot with Meghan Markle. Hale, who plays the leading character of The CW's most recent and ongoing series "Katy Keene," recalled her first encounter with the duchess at the table reads of the ABC pilot and how it left her in awe of her.

"I didn't realise this because none of my scenes were with her, but it was an ABC pilot. I had just moved to Los Angeles. I was like 16," Hale told the publication in an interview over Zoom call.

The 30-year-old actress said that the pilot was titled "Secrets of a Small Town" and featured the royal mother.

"I remember at the table read I was like, 'Oh my god, she's so beautiful,' but I don't think I ever spoke to her," she added,

Meanwhile, Hale also joked about Meghan's husband Prince Harry, and members of the British royal family. She said she has never met him, but only in her dreams.

This apparently happened much before Meghan appeared on "Suits" as her much-loved character in 2011. Following the end of her Rachel Zane stint, she married Prince Harry in 2018 and became the Duchess of Sussex.

In addition, Hale talked about the much-anticipated finale of her ongoing series "Katy Keene" due to air on Thursday at 8:00 pm. She promised fans that it will be an eventful episode featuring "a huge realisation" and shedding light on her love life. Meanwhile, she will finally be getting revenge on Guy, and fans may get an opportunity to meet her dad.

"There's a lot going on! We have a huge realisation from Katy that she's still in love with someone, so she's chasing after that," she teased. "She's also getting her revenge on Guy [Luke Cook] with a really spectacular show. Then, we have a potential dad that comes into play! We feel like we might meet who Katy's dad is, which is huge because that's what a lot of the series has been about," she added. "Oh! And I get to sing one of my favourite songs of all time. So, just a little bit of everything going on."

As for the ABC pilot "Secrets of a Small Town" that brought together two of our favourite actresses did not make it to the television.