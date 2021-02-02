Prince Harry will be making a trip to his homeland this summer, but rumours have it that he won't be accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie. Royal experts insist that it would be seen as a "snub" to the royal family if Meghan doesn't accompany her husband without any particular reason.

According to a report in Mail Online, Prince Harry is currently planning to fly to the UK to see his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the British royal family, marking his first visit home since quitting as senior royal. However, if Meghan skips the trip, it would cast a "dark shadow" over the family's summer celebrations and create a "public relations disaster."

Royal expert Nigel Cawthorne told the outlet: "If Meghan decided not to attend for no reason it would indeed be a snub to her royal in-laws and mark a nadir in the relations between the royal family and the Sussexes."

However, a source says that Meghan's decision is not a snub but a practical move amid the coronavirus pandemic, and would also save royal officials something of a "diplomatic headache."

"It should be strongly stressed that there is still an element of uncertainty about this because of the unpredictable Covid situation, but the understanding is the duke is more than likely to come back on his own. This is a personal and practical decision by the couple, but it would certainly help officials navigate what is likely to be a fairly tricky situation," the insider added.

Another source added that the British monarch had made it very clear that Harry and Meghan were still much loved members of her own family and would be very welcome to attend family events, and that still holds true. The insider further noted: "Practically, however, it comes with the need for a certain amount of diplomacy. There is still a great deal of distance between Harry and many family members, particularly his brother. No one wants a repeat of the Commonwealth Service."

The Sussexes' last visit to the UK in March where they attended Commonwealth Day Service, their last engagement as working royals, was marked with icy stares and awkward hellos. William and Kate barely acknowledged Harry and Meghan at the event, which was captured on camera as well.

While Meghan might not accompany Harry during the summer holidays, she might join the family for the milestone birthday celebrations of the Queen and Prince Philip in April and June respectively, given the coronavirus rules allow celebrations.