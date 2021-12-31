The celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee is one of the most anticipated events of 2022, and fans are hoping to see the royal family reunite, although Prince Harry may not even be there.

Journalist Paul Routledge shared his predictions for the coming year in his column for the Mirror. In it, he claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not even fly to the U.K. to join Her Majesty's celebrations amid rumours of their rift with the British royals.

"In June, the country comes to a standstill to celebrate our 96-year-old Queen's 70 years on the throne. It's amazing that aged 78, I've lived through the governments of 15 prime ministers but I've only ever known one monarch. The nation rejoices, but Meghan Markle bans Harry from joining in the fun," he wrote.

Routledge also claimed that by 2022, Prince Andrew will suffer financially from his sexual abuse case against Virginia Roberts Giuffre. She has accused him of "rape in the first degree" in a New York court. She claimed that he sexually abused her when she was still a minor, which he has since vehemently denied.

"The Duke of York is declared bankrupt after failing to pay his lawyer's bills. He goes to the USA to defend himself and is reconciled with Harry on a chat show," the political correspondent added.

Routledge's predictions contradict sources who claimed that Prince Harry is very much looking forward to his grandmother's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It is believed that he has expressed interest to be part of the four-day event from June 2 to 5. This is said to be in keeping with his and Meghan Markle's promise after they left their senior roles and moved to California that they still intend to return to the U.K. for family occasions.

Buckingham Palace has yet to announce if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be there during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It is also not known whether the monarch will do public appearances during these four days. It is understood though that she will celebrate it "quite differently" because of her age. She would likely have other people attend engagements on her behalf and not "go to the Commonwealth or do any tours."