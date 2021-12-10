More tensions are said to be on the horizon for the British royals when they celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee next year as it coincides with the release of Prince Harry's memoir.

The queen's Platinum Jubilee will include year-long celebrations across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. It will start on Feb. 6, to mark the date the royal ascended to the throne at the age of 25 in 1952, and culminate on June 2 with the Trooping the Colour ceremony. It is usually at this event that members of the British royal family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the traditional Royal Air Force fly by.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry turned up at the event in 2018 three weeks after their wedding. But according to American author Christopher Andersen, the duke's memoir, which is set for release late in 2022, poses a problem for the royals. He said it has the family "quaking in their boots" because they have no knowledge of what it could contain. It reportedly presents a dilemma whether they should invite the Sussexes or not to celebrate the queen's 70-year reign.

"The potential for calamity with the publication of that book is immense," he told Newsweek adding that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to be at the event since Queen Elizabeth II would want to have everyone in her family at her Platinum Jubilee celebration.

"The Queen is 95 and has health issues. Charles has plans for the streamlined slimmed down monarchy. The queen, with Philip gone, and the pandemic raging on and her reign coming to a close, inevitably, she needed all hands on deck and everyone in their places on that balcony and instead you've got chaos," he added.

Andersen, author of the controversial "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan," claimed that he can "see more chaos on the horizon and more hurt feelings" during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. He also expects that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will bring their children Archie and Lilibet. It would be the first time the royals will see the couple's daughter and a first reunion with the duchess and Archie after they left the U.K. in 2020.