Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, whom she hasn't seen in over a decade, recently released an explosive memoir blasting her, but the Duchess is not worried at all.

Samantha Markle released "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister: Part 1," a tell-all book about the Duchess of Sussex, earlier this week. While previous reports suggested that Meghan "burst into tears" and felt "sick to the stomach" after realising her half-sister was trying to take benefit of her fame, a source close to her has claimed that the book has "barely registered on her radar."

"Meghan has not seen Samantha for years so the idea that she is worried about the book is nonsense. Meghan barely knows Samantha, they haven't seen each other for nearly 20 years," the insider told Vanity Fair.

Read more Meghan Markle's half-sister releases 'tell-all' book with sensational claims about 'controlling' Duchess

Thomas Markle shares Samantha, 56, with ex-wife Roslyn Markle, and Meghan, 39, with ex-wife Doria Ragland. It is believed that Meghan and Samantha last met in 2008, and had only met occasionally in their childhood days. However, Samantha has been highly-critical of Meghan, dubbing her "a shallow social climber," "inhumane," and the "Duchess of Nonsense" in her interviews.

She went on to call Meghan "controlling" in her recent book and said she and the British royal family should have delayed her wedding to Prince Harry so that their father Thomas Markle could attend. Thomas, who had a fallout with Meghan in the days following the royal wedding, couldn't attend it as he had recently gone through heart surgery. Samantha also writes that her father told him about the change in Meghan's behaviour in front of and behind her husband Prince Harry.

"I said, 'Dad, what's going on, what's wrong? He said, 'This is really weird, she's not the same. When Harry is in the room, she is very sweet and a different person, but when he steps out of the room, she is mean and controlling,'" Samantha writes.

However, Meghan is not too bothered about the things written about her in the memoir, and might even decide to write her own book. The source said: "Meghan has some very serious book deals on the table. They are all up for consideration."