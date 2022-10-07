Meghan Markle allegedly tried to force the British royals to put out a correction to stories that she made Kate Middleton cry in the leadup to her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. However, palace aides were strongly against the idea.

The royals follow the royal motto of "never complain, never explain." As such, the Duchess of Sussex's pleas were said to have been denied by the palace press office. In his book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown," royal author Valentine Low claimed that she became desperate to clear her name of the accusation.

In an excerpt published by Woman's Day he wrote, "The truth is that, after the dress fitting, Meghan had become obsessed with trying to persuade the palace press office to put something out denying the story."

Low added, "However, they were equally adamant that it would be a serious mistake to start briefing about personal stories relating to differences between members of the royal family."

The biographer claimed that Buckingham Palace also feared that speaking about the alleged feud would only "create a precedent, making it harder in future for them to avoid commenting on personal tittle-tattle."

Low explained, "It would also fan the flames of the story, ensuring it continued to fill the pages of the newspapers for several days to come. This became a major point of contention between Meghan and her media advisers."

Meghan Markle has since spoken about the disagreement she had with Kate Middleton in her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. She confirmed it was about the flower girl dresses and that the now Princess of Wales was upset about something that made her cry and hurt her feelings. But her sister-in-law took accountability, owed up to her mistake, and apologised with flowers and a note, which the duchess accepted.

Oprah: Did You Make Kate Cry?

Meghan: NO

“I Don’t Think It’s Fair To Her (Kate) To Get Into The Details Of That, Because She Apologized & I’ve Forgiven Her.” pic.twitter.com/1ovZp5q8fj — Sabine Romelus (@SabineRomelus) July 21, 2022

In the interview, Meghan Markle said she never wanted that incident to leak to the press and so she kept quiet about it. But to her surprise, stories about her making Kate Middleton cry came out in November of that year, six months after the wedding in May. To this day, her sister-in-law has yet to comment on the disgreement.