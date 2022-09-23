Prince Harry and Prince William made efforts to communicate when they reunited for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral events. But Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton allegedly did not talk for all ten days of the funeral rituals.

Footage of the Fab Four reunited for a walkabout at Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 showed the brothers talking, with the Prince of Wales making the first move. But it was obvious that their respective wives ignored each other.

Body language expert Katia Loisal said that the Duchess of Sussex tried to reach out to her sister-in-law using her glances, but the other allegedly froze her out and refused to acknowledge her presence. She said the Princess of Wales appeared hesitant to interact and seemed to look through the duchess as if she was not physically there.

Now, according to royal expert Russell Myers, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton did not interact with each other at all in the U.K. He wrote in his piece for the Mirror, "Sources have said the Princess of Wales and Meghan were 'not known' to have exchanged words throughout the whole period that the Sussexes were in the U.K."

During the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Sussex appeared solitary as she watched the procession outside Westminster Abbey. She and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, shared a car to the church but she walked behind her going inside. She did not walk beside any members of the royal family.

Meghan Markle in a funeral cape arrives at funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Superhuman powers needed indeed. Brace yourself, Duchess. pic.twitter.com/CvhAMXYFG7 — Carmen's Granddaughter (@CarmenGranddau1) September 19, 2022

At one point during the funeral service, she stood beside Kate Middleton. But they were not pictured interacting with each other.

Meghan Markle enters Westminster Abbey for Queen's funeral in sombre procession behind Sophie Wessex, Kate and George and Charlotte

Meghan Markle enters Westminster Abbey for Queen's funeral in sombre procession behind Sophie Wessex, Kate and George and Charlotte

It is said that the Princess of Wales is still waiting for an apology from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their Oprah interview. She reportedly wants to hear an acknowledgment of the hurt their accusations caused. In their interview in March 2021, Meghan Markle clarified reports that she made Kate Middleton cry in the leadup to her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. She said the reverse happened but revealed that her sister-in-law has since apologised with a letter and flowers, which she accepted.