Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are bracing for contradicting experiences when it comes to their relationships and partnerships this year. He is bound to have happiness while his wife will face mental struggles.

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas predicted what is in store for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for 2022 and 2023. He said that when it comes to their relationships and partnerships, the 37-year old has the stars in his favour. He said the royal "will feel more synergy within his partnerships this year."

"Spotlights upon the world stage also will be present in 2022, especially in the media, but there are a few different influences this year that could cause Harry and Meghan to feel 2022 is unique...Jupiter is dancing across the sky from Harry, bringing him happiness and pleasure in relationships," Thomas said in his piece for the New York Post.

On the contrary, the Duchess of Sussex "may feel more of the weight of the world" because "Saturn is opposing Markle directly in 2022 and 2023." He shared that Meghan Markle "could suffer some mental or physical health difficulties or feel her energy is more weakened than normal."

"She could also feel that she's being more distant in her partnerships, but the key to solving this is that she needs to speak up. If she does, she'll get the love, support, and aid that she needs," he said.

Thomas added that "Saturn will also venture across the sky" for the Duke of Sussex from 2023 until 2026. This could cause him "some challenges for his energy, health, and partnerships during that time." However, he is certain that the couple will make it through "as long as they work together, once they get through that, they'll be stronger than ever before."

Thomas said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can do anything they want as long as they put their mind and heart to it. He even predicted that their marriage will last long because the "romantic sizzle plus the long-term stability needed to last forever are present." He said that "they can balance and reflect each other, while still being true to their own individuality."