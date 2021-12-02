A celebrity astrologer recently analysed the star charts of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and came to the conclusion that they are astrologically perfect for each other.

In the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation, Aliza Kelly took a look at the royal couple's star charts, and found that they could not be more "cosmically connected." "It's crazy, it's powerful, it's magical," she said about the celestial compatibility between the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex.

Elaborating on Meghan's star readings, Kelly said that the Duchess, a Leo Sun, Cancer Rising, and Libra Moon, tends to care deeply, and yearns to feel protected and stable. Cancer Rising means that "protection is what her Rising sign needs" and her Leo Sun gives that to her through the help of "warmth and hospitality," while her Libra Moon shows that she is fair and balanced, and does not stand injustice.

According to Kelly, Meghan's charts also reveal she has "this natural maternal energy and this concept of feeling nurtured is paramount for her."

Meanwhile, Harry is a "triple Earth Sign king" with a Virgo Sun, Capricorn Rising and Taurus Moon, which means he is "stable, he is grounded, he values security and appreciates structure." Kelly says that there are parts of his chart that he could not access for years, like deep emotional experience and the meaning of his life, but that changed when Meghan came into his life.

"The introduction of Meghan into his life opened his eyes because Meghan comes from such a different background. He started to see the world from a different point of view; this exposed his chart to a different perspective...He didn't have the scope to access his full potential without Meghan," the astrologer explained.

Kelly added that it was this cosmic connection with Meghan that gave Harry the strength to quit his royal life and discover that "the infrastructure that he put his trust in his whole life was actually broken." She also said that Meghan and Harry's charts are connected with Princess Diana, and the Duke was able to become closer to his late mother after his marriage.

The Princess of Wales was a Cancer Sun, Aquarius Moon, and Sagittarius Rising, and "a natural rebel" and a "truth-teller" as per her star charts. Talking about the impact of Diana's stars on those of Prince Harry, Kelly said, "Capricorn is the opposite of Cancer, so [Harry's] mom's Sun sign activates the area of his chart that represents partnership, meaning his relationships are portals into understanding his mother. Actually, through Meghan, has been able to cultivate a really meaningful relationship with his mom, even though she is no longer Earth-side."

Kelly concluded that Harry and Meghan are so compatible because they're also willing to do the necessary work. "Sure, [their marriage is] creatively fulfilling as well, but theirs is a relationship for healing, for soul work, for going deeper into self and truth and purpose. They were both waiting for someone to help them and see them and validate them, and that's what makes these two charts so important together," she said.