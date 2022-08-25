A royal biographer has accused Meghan Markle of being a hypocrite following her comments about ambition in relation to the royals and to Prince Harry.

In the first episode of her "Archetypes" Spotify podcast, the Duchess of Sussex talked about "The Misconception of Ambition" with her friend Serena Williams. She admitted that she could not "ever remember personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious" until she started dating the Duke of Sussex. She also revealed the "pain" she suffered "behind closed doors."

The 41-year-old said, "apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing. For a woman, that is, according to some. So since I felt the negativity behind it. It's really hard to unfeel it."

Meghan Markle also admitted at some point during the discussion that to some "if you're an ambitious woman you have an agenda." She added that ambitious women are seen as "calculating or selfish or aggressive or a climber."

Angela Levin, author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince," took her comments to be insulting to the royal family. She slammed it as a "smack in the face for Harry and a punch towards the Royal Family."

The royal author also branded the former "Suits" actress a "hypocrite." She called Meghan Markle "ungrateful" and claimed that she would "still be a D-list celebrity" had it not been for Prince Harry and the royals.

"She aligns herself with them [Serena Williams and next podcast guest Mariah Carey], but they have done brilliantly and overcome difficult childhoods, whereas she has married a prince and spent a lot of money," Levin told the Daily Mail.

The author added of the duchess, "She thought it was normal to be ambitious and only when she started dating Harry did she realise that it was not welcomed. My goodness, that is a smack at Harry and a punch to the Royal Family."

Levin claimed that Prince Harry told Meghan Markle "about life in the Royal Family, but she obviously did not want to listen." She said that the royal family "is about ambition in sense of duty and giving. It is not about getting to the top."