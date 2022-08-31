Piers Morgan has always been vocal about his dislike for Meghan Markle. He always finds a way to criticise her and finds fault in anything and everything she says, and her recent magazine interview is no exception.

The Duchess of Sussex lamented about her work as a senior royal in her cover interview for the fall issue of The Cut magazine. She said she did not get proper guidance on the royal rulebook and struggled to fit in. She shared that she would have been a keen follower had she been guided well.

"I​​ was an actress. My entire job was 'Tell me where to stand. Tell me what to say. Tell me how to say it. Tell me what to wear, and I'll do it.' And I'll show up early, and I'll probably bake something for the crew," she said.

When told about the film "The Prince & Me," in which the lead female character, a commoner, received help from an older royal about duty and decorum she replied, "Yeah. That would've been really helpful. That would've been a very key tutorial to have had in advance of all this."

Meghan Markle also touched on Megxit and how she and Prince Harry had requested to continue working for the monarchy in any commonwealth be it in Canada or New Zealand. But the Firm shut down their request and so they decided to leave and move to the U.S.A. instead.

The Duchess of Sussex said, "just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy." Morgan found her words insulting especially for the royal family. He took to Twitter to blast the 41-year-old and call her a hypocrite and narcissist.

He wrote, "Even by Markle standards, this is a revoltingly self-aggrandizing, disingenuous & hypocritical load of royal-bashing tosh."

The former "Good Morning Britain" host admitted that he felt nauseated when Meghan Markle compared herself to the great Nelson Mandela in the interview. He said, "The Mandela anecdote alone had me gagging." Morgan also accused the Duchess of Sussex of using her royal title "to keep trashing the institution that gave it to her" and called her "shameless & shameful."