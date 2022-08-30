Meghan Markle subtly addressed her ongoing rift with the royal family in a recent interview. In it, she blamed the tabloids for breaking up relationships, including hers with her own father Thomas Markle Sr., and Prince Harry with Prince Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex got candid about her relationship with her father in an interview with The Cut. She and the retired Hollywood lighting director were once very close. Unfortunately, they have been estranged since he staged paparazzi shots ahead of her wedding in 2018 and lied about it when she confronted him.

The public has witnessed the many times Thomas Sr. asked for forgiveness during TV interviews. But when met with silence from the Sussex camp, he then began to slam his own daughter and criticise Prince Harry, whom he never met personally. He has been publicising his rift with Meghan Markle and when asked to comment on this, she blamed toxic tabloid culture.

The Duchess of Sussex also subtly revealed that her husband lost contact with his father, Prince Charles, because of the media intrusion into their private life. She shared, "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process.' It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision."

Rumours of tension between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and the royal family have been circulating since the couple left their royal duties in 2020. The former "Suits" star has been accused of breaking her husband's once-close bond with his brother, Prince William, because of her alleged strong personality. It is said that she refused to conform to royal traditions and this upset senior royals who were willing to cast her as the bad guy.

When asked if there is room for forgiveness between her and the royal family, Meghan Markle gave a vague response. She admitted that she is "still healing" and talked about forgiveness being "really important." She said, "It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything."