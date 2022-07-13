Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may live private lives in Santa Barbara, California but their lifestyle has certainly caught the attention of locals. According to a source, they frequent expensive places, especially the duchess.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been photographed dining at expensive restaurants and spending time at the elite Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, wherein membership reportedly costs over £8,000 monthly.

It is said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are big fans of Nobu restaurant, where bills can go as high as $5,000. The duchess also prefers going to "Beverly Hills or West Hollywood for lunch or dinner, she'll generally call ahead and request a table that is completely secluded."

A source told Closer magazine, "But, generally speaking, these days she likes higher-end hangouts like Cecconi's, Sunset Tower, Sugarfish, or Lucky's steakhouse in Montecito, which was recommended to them by Oprah. It's become their favourite and they're waited on hand and foot."

The insider claimed that Meghan Markle takes a lot of leverage in her royal status when out and about in Los Angeles. This is why locals dub her "The Princess of Montecito."

"There's a lot more going on in Meghan's world than people think, she just keeps it very private these days but her royal status gives her a lot of leverage. She spends most of her time in Montecito, but she heads into LA every week or so," the source said.

On the career side, it is said that the mom-of-two is always on the go doing her meetings. She "will secretly book a conference room at the five-star Beverly Hills Hotel, known to locals as 'The Pink Palace.' She's throwing herself into work on her podcast at the moment, which she can work on from home."

Meghan Markle is believed to be looking into a career in politics. She recently spoke out against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling. As for Prince Harry, the source said that he is more than happy to support his wife in her endeavours. He reportedly prefers spending time with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, at home while she goes about her business.