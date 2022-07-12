Meghan Markle is said to be desperate now amid claims that she and Prince Harry are looking to do a second Oprah interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted two weekends ago driving into Oprah Winfrey's Montecito mansion. They reportedly stayed with her for an hour, leading to speculations that they could be planning another tell-all about the British royals.

Sky News presenter Paul Murray discussed this possibility with former British politician Nigel Farage on his show "Paul Murray Live." The ex-U.K Independence (UKIP) leader said that if a second Oprah interview is true, then he believes that it will not succeed.

Farage said if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will do another sit-down interview with Winfrey then they would only destroy their reputation and not that of the royal family. He said it would only make them "look vindictive, money grabbing."

He explained, "Those people who to date have given them the benefit of the doubt will start to turn against them. And you do feel, actually with the pair of them, they're beginning to look a little bit desperate," he said.

Farage added, "Their plea for victimhood, whilst at the same time for us all to save the planet as they jet around the world on their private jets. It's just not working."

He said that Queen Elizabeth II would not allow another controversy or shame to be brought upon the monarchy. Farage explained, "In cricketing terms, the queen has got the best forward and backward defense you've ever seen, she never gives her wicket away."

Meanwhile, other royal experts worry that Prince Harry would only be sacrificing his relationship with his family if he does another tell-all with Winfrey. It would reportedly not go well with Prince Charles and Prince William, who will only lose their trust in him.

In their first Oprah interview in March 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a serious allegation of racism against a senior royal for raising concerns about Archie's skin color prior to his birth. In the days that followed, Prince William shut down the accusation and told a reporter that they are "very much not a racist family."