Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever has come under fire after an influencer alleged that a $64 (£48.85) candle from its holiday collection arrived missing its wick.

The claim, made by American TikTok creator Link Lauren, quickly went viral—triggering widespread mockery and renewed doubts over the Duchess of Sussex's latest business venture.

Influencer Sparks Online Backlash

The controversy erupted when Lauren unboxed the product during a live episode of his podcast Spot On With Link Lauren. Holding up the candle, he joked: 'I got Markled! There's no wick—kind of a metaphor for her career. Nothing's lighting.'

Lauren's clip was viewed millions of times across TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). The candle—marketed as Signature Candle No. 084—is described by As Ever as being inspired by scents from Meghan and Prince Harry's Montecito home. But viewers focused less on the fragrance and more on the alleged defect, questioning how a luxury product could miss such a fundamental component.

I got Markled! I unboxed Meghan Markle's new $65 candle on my show today. There's no wick! Kind of a metaphor for her career. Nothing's lighting. Tune in this afternoon to @spotonwithlink pic.twitter.com/rqDTdaXFmD — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) November 10, 2025

Fans Argue Tampering, Critics Mock Quality

While sceptics ridiculed the incident as a sign of poor quality control, some fans suggested the item might have been tampered with during shipping. The Daily Mail reported that Meghan's supporters insisted the wick could have been damaged in transit, not omitted entirely.

Lauren, however, doubled down—zooming in on the wickless candle and later posting close-up photos online. 'This is exactly how it came out of the box,' he told viewers, adding that several of his followers reported similar experiences with the same product.

The hashtag #Markled began trending soon after, as critics used it to lampoon the brand and Meghan's post-royal business efforts.

Social Media Reactions and Satire

The incident sparked a flood of memes and jokes. One viral post read: 'Maybe she's sending a message—there's no light in her life.' Others mocked the idea of paying $64 'for air scented with disappointment.'

Lauren also criticised other As Ever products, including its fruit preserves, calling them 'terrible' and 'overpriced.' Commentators suggested that the backlash highlights how celebrity-founded brands face unique scrutiny—especially when linked to polarising figures like Meghan Markle.

It was actually shocking. I didn't expect her products to be great, but no wick was bizarre. My full 15 minute review of her line is here https://t.co/murZUDAiG0 — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) November 10, 2025

When you pay $64 for a $1 white label scented candle from Meghan Markle...and there's no wick!!! A hilarious metaphor for Markle's entire 'brand'. https://t.co/BRWe0CfoG2 — W..as N..ever (Meganarc's 358-billionth rebrand) (@cgeebeehee37704) November 11, 2025

It's so Meghan wick sold separately🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Time traveler ☢️ (@tamartin00) November 10, 2025

A Luxury Brand Under Pressure

Launched in early 2025, As Ever was promoted as a reflection of Meghan's personal style—modern, sustainable, and refined. The company's range includes candles, artisanal foods, and sparkling wine, all of which are branded with minimalist packaging and high-end pricing.

However, the candle controversy threatens to overshadow that vision. Marketing experts told Forbes that luxury products depend on trust and craftsmanship. 'A missing wick may seem minor,' one consultant said, 'but for a prestige brand, every detail matters.'

The timing is particularly sensitive, as Meghan has sought to rebuild her public profile through commercial ventures and media projects. Her Netflix series With Love was intended to showcase her lifestyle philosophy, but critics argue that incidents like the candle fiasco undermine her credibility.

Reputation and Recovery

So far, As Ever has not issued an official statement. Supporters argue that one faulty candle doesn't reflect the brand's overall quality, while detractors contend that it exposes deeper flaws in Meghan's approach to luxury branding.

As the debate continues, the $64 candle has become a symbol of the pressures facing Meghan Markle's commercial ventures. Whether the brand can recover from the ridicule will depend on its ability to reassure consumers and deliver on its promise of luxury.