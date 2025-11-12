The sudden death of Chinese actor Yu Menglong in September 2025 has continued to fuel widespread confusion and speculation online, with the latest twist involving Hong Kong star Andy Lau. A video circulating on social media recently claimed that Lau had publicly demanded Chinese authorities re-investigate Yu's death, drawing massive attention across platforms such as TikTok and X.

The clip, however, has since been proven to be unrelated to Yu's case and was in fact more likely taken from a film set.

The Viral Video and Its Claims

The video showed Andy Lau appearing emotional and speaking passionately, overlaid with captions such as 'finally, someone is speaking bravely for Yu Menglong' and 'Hollywood Superstar Andy Lau demands investigation on YM case.

Protect #AndyLau at All Costs

Within hours, comments flooded the post, praising Lau for his supposed courage and compassion. One user wrote, 'Aw my favourite actor Andy Lau, I know he is a kind-hearted soul. God bless you Andy Lau.' Another added, 'Proud of your braveness idol Andy Lau.'

However, not all comments echoed the same belief. One viewer pointed out that the footage was more likely taken during the filming of one of Lau's upcoming projects 梦城 (translated as Dream City), noting that the watermark bearing the project's title was clearly visible on the video, indicating that the actor had made no statement regarding Yu Menglong's death and was not involved in any campaign calling for a new investigation.

Background on Yu Menglong's Death

Yu Menglong, a 37-year-old Chinese actor and singer, died on 11 September 2025 after reportedly falling from a building in Beijing. His management team later confirmed his death through an official post on Weibo, stating that police had ruled out criminal activity. According to deleted reports shared by local paparazzi, Yu had attended a private dinner with friends on 10 September and went to rest in one of the bedrooms afterwards.

When his companions were preparing to leave the residence at around 6 a.m., they found his body on the ground floor, having fallen from the fifth floor. A nearby resident walking his dog alerted the authorities, and investigations were immediately launched. A staff member from the property management team later confirmed that the flat's window mesh was broken, and Yu had died instantly after the fall. The police classified the case as an accident, though online users have continued to question the findings.

Rise of False Narratives

Following Yu's death, several misleading videos began circulating online, each fuelling speculation and distrust in the official report. One of the most viral clips falsely depicted what appeared to be large-scale protests in China demanding justice for Yu Menglong. It featured crowds waving national flags and chanting slogans such as 'We want freedom', which led many to believe that public demonstrations had erupted.

However, analysts later confirmed that the video was not authentic. The footage contained a watermark labelled 'Sora', identifying it as AI-generated content produced using OpenAI's visual software. Despite being debunked, the video gained more than 430,000 views and over 2,000 comments, with users around the world expressing solidarity under hashtags like #justiceforyumenglong. No evidence of similar demonstrations in China has been found.

Context of Yu Menglong's Career

Born in Urumqi, China, Yu began his entertainment career in the late 2000s as a contestant on the reality singing competition My Show in 2007. He later transitioned to acting, starring in the short film The Little Prince (2011) before gaining widespread recognition in the web drama Go Princess Go (2015). His most notable performances included roles in Eternal Love (2017) and Legend of the White Snake (2019), where he portrayed the scholar Xu Xian.

His death at the age of 37 shocked fans across China and abroad, sparking intense speculation and emotional responses online. As of now, there has been no verified evidence that Andy Lau has made any statement or demand regarding Yu Menglong's case.