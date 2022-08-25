Meghan Markle, unlike Kate Middleton, would rather speak her mind than keep quiet. According to royal experts, some senior royals did not like her vocal personality to the point that they were willing to cast her aside rather than accept her into the fold.

The latest episode of the Apple podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies, and Royal Succession" discussed the difference between the Duchess of Sussex and her sister-in-law. Royal commentator Eloise Parker claimed that the palace launched a campaign to destroy the reputation of the former "Suits" actress because she could not follow the royal protocol of "never complain, never explain" unlike the Duchess of Cambridge.

She reportedly struggled to adapt to royal tradition and so "stories began to trickle out that she was difficult, but perhaps she was making some valid points." Parker said, "As we all know, change is hard, and it was simpler for the royal household to cast Meghan as the bad guy than to get stuck into any real grassroots change, and real immediate action."

Royal reporter Kinsey Schofield chimed in and said the palace was unprepared for how to deal with Meghan Markle. The royals reportedly did not know how to handle her because she is different from Kate Middleton.

"I think she's an intimidating figure because she is an independent female. I think that she has very high standards because she is self-made. And Meghan's insistence on being politically active really concerned the Palace. She could send one press release about abortion or about who knows what, that could send the Palace in a tailspin."

On the other hand, Kate Middleton and Prince William "are incredibly diligent people, they follow the rules to the letter." According to Parker, "there's never a hair out of place, there's really nothing controversial about them."

On the contrary, Parker said that Meghan Markle is used to the culture within the entertainment industry "where people communicate effectively, you're on a different set with different people all the time, and you learn to evolve quickly in these very modern companies." She said of the Duchess of Sussex, "She suddenly finds herself in this thousand-year institution that finds itself incapable of quick change, and immediately her back is up."