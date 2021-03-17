One of the claims Meghan Markle made in her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey was that she naively married into the British royal family, not knowing much about the. However, it has now emerged that she had, in fact, blogged about "the pomp" surrounding the wedding of her in-laws Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to a report in The Sun, Meghan Markle had mentioned the royal wedding of the future monarch couple on her now-defunct blog site "The Tig." The blog was written in 2014, three years after William and Kate tied the knot at Westminster Abbey.

Meghan, who was working as an actor back then, also spoke about her dreams of becoming a "Princess of Power" in the seven-year-old blog which she had written around two years before she started dating Prince Harry.

A section of the blog published by the outlet reads: "Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power. For those of you unfamiliar with the '80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength."

"We're definitely not talking about Cinderella here. Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate," she had written.

However, the Duchess of Sussex insisted in her recent interview that she "didn't grow up knowing much about the royal family" as it "wasn't part of something that was part of the conversation at home." She also said that she did not Google her husband Prince Harry before their first date, and did not know how to curtsy when she first met his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"I went into it naively because I didn't grow up knowing much about the royal family. I didn't fully understand what the job was," the 39-year-old told Oprah.

She also noted that she had the experience of interacting with celebrities but found out after her associations with the royals that it was a "different ballgame." However, it wasn't her first run-in with the royals, as she had even interviewed a Princess for the said blog. The former actress wrote in the blog that she had a "pinch-myself-I'm-emailing-with-a-princess" moment when she contacted Princess Alia Al-Senussi, a descendant of Libyan royalty, for the interview.

Meghan's claims of not having prior knowledge about royals have been contested by several people, including her childhood friend Ninaki Priddy, who served as a bridesmaid at Meghan's first wedding but had a fallout with her later. Priddy told the outlet that the "Suits" alum was "always fascinated" by the royals, and wanted to be "Princess Diana 2.0." Meghan and Priddy also visited Buckingham Palace together during a trip to London in 1996, the year her future in-laws Diana and Charles got divorced.

Suzy Ardakani, another of Meghan's childhood friends, reportedly joined Meghan in watching tapes of Princess Diana's 1981 wedding to Prince Charles. "I always loved Diana and I have her biography, which I gave Meghan to read. I videoed Diana's wedding back in 1981, and I would watch it with Suzy and Meghan all those years later. They would also see items about her on TV," Suzy's mother previously told the Mail.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton also claims that Meghan, who was 16 when Princess Diana lost her life in a car crash, had watched the royal's funeral on TV with "tears coursing down her cheeks".