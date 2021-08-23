Meghan Markle and Prince Harry deciding on Lilibet for their daughter's name is said to be an indication of their close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II.

"Finding Freedom" co-author Omid Scobie claimed the couple named their baby girl after the monarch's nickname out of respect for her. Just like how Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh by using Philip as their sons' middle names.

He said it gives an "insight" into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship with the 95-year-old royal. He said when "it comes to that relationship with the Queen, it is as strong as ever," despite claims that the couple did not ask permission, but only told her about using her nickname.

"They have nothing but love for her. Of course, we saw them name their daughter after the Queen's very nickname. So that really gives us an insight into that close relationship," Scobie said in an interview on Good Morning America.

Last week, Scobie said an update on "Finding Freedom" will include details or behind the scenes from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview. This includes reactions to the lack of response from the royals on the revelations the couple made, especially on the racism claims.

He clarified the assumptions that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel disappointed at the "lack of accountability" from Queen Elizabeth II. He said the British tabloids "run a mile in the opposite direction" of its interpretation and insisted the couple's feelings were aimed at the "institution of the monarchy" and not for the monarch herself.

While it is good to hear about the couple still under the good graces of the queen, there is said to be one royal family member whose feelings for them have gone frosty. A source claimed that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is unlikely to "forgive Meghan for what she's done to the Prince of Wales."

Camilla was said to have been a pillar of support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while they were senior royals. But it is said that she will never forgive them for their Oprah interview. The duke had said that his father cut him off financially after Megxit, although records showed he was still under Prince Charles' payroll.