Prince Harry initially dismissed Meghan Markle's attempts to hold his hand while at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, July 18. But she managed to pull his hand back, which according to a body language expert, showed that she knows how to take control of him.

A video taken while they were seated at the assembly has since gone viral on Twitter. It showed the Duke of Sussex pulling his hand away from his wife's grasp and placing it on his lap instead.

Body language expert Judi James analysed the situation and told OK! magazine, "Meghan seems to be holding Harry's hand as they sit together but then he appears to pull or even snatch his hand away in what looks like a dismissive gesture."

She called Prince Harry's reaction surprising given that he and Meghan Markle are often seen holding hands in public. She added, "For Harry to pull his hand away is striking, especially from a man for whom PDAs with his wife are a natural and non-negotiable norm."

However, James suggested that perhaps it was only an absent-minded gesture from the duke. The Duchess of Sussex also reacted positively and knew how to handle the situation.

"Meghan does appear to take control here, taking his hand back and placing it on her lap and holding his arm with her other hand to correct Harry with a degree of firmness," she noted adding, "She even glances down at the new PDA as though checking it is reflecting their closeness."

Meanwhile, royal followers claimed that the video showed trouble in the couple's marriage. The Duke of Sussex reportedly does not look happy to be there and appeared "stuck" or "tired." He did not even smile when he looked down at their joined hands. On the contrary, the former "Suits" star had a smile plastered on her face the whole time.

James pointed out that Prince Harry was only nervous because he had to give a speech at the United Nations General Assembly. Meghan Markle did her best to try to calm him down by holding his hand and rubbing his arm.