Royal followers pored over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's body language during their appearance at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, July 18. There were some who speculated that he seemed unhappy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the meeting looking confident and with smiles ready. They also, per usual, held hands. However, the mood changed once they were seated inside.

At one point, Prince Harry pulled away from Meghan Markle's grasp. A video showed her holding on to his hand but he quickly let go. But she may have convinced him somehow to hold hands again because he eventually placed his on her lap. What followed was what royal followers called "awkward" handholding.

One netizen shared the video on Twitter and commented, "Something is very wrong here. #SussexBrandRIP." The clip also showed the 37-year-old seemingly looking unhappy while the duchess held his hand.

Another user claimed that Prince Harry looked as if "he's struggling and tired" and "stuck" in his marriage. One more mused that "he doesn't look well."

Another wrote, "Everything is (rightfully so) crumbling around them; of course he is tired. He is stressed and cannot cope with his decisions. He will come crawling back to our Queen who needs to say: NO. You made your decision, there is no returning. You made your bed, now lay in it."

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex had a smile plastered to her face the whole time. It is unclear if the video was taken before or after the Duke of Sussex gave his speech, but the footage may not necessarily hint at trouble in the couple's marriage.

According to body language expert Judi James, Prince Harry did not look unhappy, but rather nervous before and after his speech. She noted that he had a "deadpan, unsmiling facial expression" that showed his anxiousness. Meghan Markle silently calmed him down when he took his right hand "in a clasp with her own, placing it on her lap and holding his arm with her other hand in a gesture that looks aimed at calming nerves and offering loving support."