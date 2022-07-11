Rumours of an impending divorce have long followed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they left their royal duties and moved to California in 2020. A journalist even claimed that the duchess could willingly dump her royal husband when she no longer needs him.

Sky News contributor Caroline Di Russo shared her thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship. She thinks that at some point he will get "dumped" when he " no longer serves a purpose."

"Look, he made his bed, and he can sleep in it, quite frankly," she told Sky News host Chris Smith adding, "Will he do a runner? I imagine probably at some stage."

Di Russo claimed that "there were many people who warned him beforehand this was (probably) not the best decision." She shared that "it's actually been really sad to watch."

Her claims came after royal experts suggested that Prince Harry may be regretting his decision to move to the U.S.A with Meghan Markle. His recent return to the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations has reportedly left him homesick and missing his friends and family.

There are also others who noticed that the 37-year-old rarely smiles in photos with his wife. He often has a scowl on his face which is contrary to how he looked in past public appearances with Prince William and Kate Middleton, when he always had a ready smile.

It is believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become reclusive. Their neighbours in Santa Barbara, California rarely see them around. They have also ensured that their children, Archie 3, and Lilibet, 1, do not get photographed by the paparazzi.

Regardless of the divorce claims, a psychic predicted that the couple will stay together forever. His marriage with the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been written in the stars. They will weather the challenges together and their marriage will remain strong.

Amid speculations that Prince Harry could leave Meghan Markle and return to the U.K. the psychic also said that he is not the type of person. He will never abandon his family especially now that he is a dad to two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.