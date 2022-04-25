Donald Trump predicts that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage could end up badly in a divorce and that the prince would have to beg to be accepted by the royals again.

The former president of the U.S.A. made it known that he is not a fan of what the Duke of Sussex has done after he married the former "Suits" actress. He did not mince his words during an interview about the couple with Piers Morgan on "TalkTV." He called the duke an "embarrassment" not only to Her Majesty but to the British public.

"Harry is whipped - do you know the expression, whipped? I won't use the full expression. But Harry is whipped like no person I think I've ever seen," he told Morgan. He said that the 37-year-old has also "been so disrespectful to the country."

In the same interview, Morgan asked Trump if Queen Elizabeth II should strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles. He replied, "The only thing I disagree with the Queen on - probably one of the only things ever - is that I think she should have said, if that's your choice, fine, but you no longer have titles, and frankly don't come around."

Trump also said that he is "not a fan" of Meghan Markle and suggested that she manipulated the Duke of Sussex in his decisions. He admitted, "I'm not a fan, and I wasn't right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose."

The 75-year-old then predicted how their marriage could end in a divorce. He said either the Duchess of Sussex ends up liking another man or the Duke of Sussex realises that he does not want to be "bossed around" by his wife.

"I've been a very good predictor, as you know - I've predicted almost everything. It'll end, and it'll end bad," he said as he even painted a scenario of Prince Harry having to beg for forgiveness from the royals.

He added, "I wonder if Harry's going to go back on his hands and knees and say 'please.' I think Harry has been led down a path."

Trump also expressed his dislike for Meghan Markle in an interview last year and accused her of being disrespectful to Queen Elizabeth II. He also claimed that Prince Harry "has been used horribly" and that he will someday regret his decision of abandoning the royals.