Dan Wootton has been suspended over alleged misogynistic comments by a guest on his show on Tuesday. The host has been an outspoken critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and has done several interviews with her estranged father Thomas Markle Sr.

U.K. television regulator Ofcom suspended the British presenter following an investigation into his interview with political activist Laurence Fox on "Dan Wootton Tonight" on GB News. Fox had publicly insulted journalist Ava Evans of "PoliticsJOE" when he asked: "Show me a single, self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman ever, who wasn't an incel."

Wootton smiled and laughed in response as Fox further called Evans "pathetic and embarrassing". As the moderator of the show, instead of stopping his guest from throwing in more insults, the presenter only said "Oh Laurence" at his guest who later added: "Who'd want to shag that?" Later in the interview, Wootton told Fox that Evans is a "very beautiful woman".

Laurence Fox just did a whole speech on GB News on why men apparently won’t shag me ? pic.twitter.com/XoQD0DUQVm — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) September 26, 2023

The interview was met with backlash from social media and Evans herself shared she felt "physically sick" as she posted the video on X.

"This is actually nothing to do with me. This is a producer, presenter problem. This is a network problem."@AvaSantina responds to comments made about her on GB News by Laurence Fox. pic.twitter.com/Hx4uyKHvvN — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) September 27, 2023

Wootton shared his regrets hours after the interview aired in a post addressed to the journalist. He wrote: "Dear@AvaSantina. I think you're brilliant. Earlier tonight I was attempting to find your tweets to read back from my iPad and couldn't locate them. I apologise for what was said during the course of my show and should have done this immediately on air. This is not what our channel is about."

Dear @AvaSantina I think you’re brilliant. Earlier tonight I was attempting to find your tweets to read back from my iPad and couldn’t locate them.

I apologise for what was said during the course of my show and should have done this immediately on air. This

This is not what our… — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) September 26, 2023

Wootton again apologised on Wednesday explaining that he reacted out of shock in an "off guard moment". He said he "should have intervened immediately to challenge offensive and misogynistic remarks".

He shared his apologies for what he called a "very unfortunate lapse in judgement" on his part "under the intense pressure of a bizarre exchange". He admitted that he "should have done better".

Wootton wrote: "I'm devastated that I let down the team and our supportive GBN family. We seek to tackle the issue and not the person, which I intend to stress again on air tonight."

I want to reiterate my regret over last night’s exchange with Laurence on GB News.

Having looked at the footage, I can see how inappropriate my reaction to his totally unacceptable remarks appears to be and want to be clear that I was in no way amused by the comments.

I reacted… — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) September 27, 2023

However, Wootton would not be returning to host his show for the time being as GB News has suspended him. A representative said in a statement sent to Newsweek: "GB News has suspended Dan Wootton following comments made on his program by Laurence Fox last night. This follows our decision earlier today to formally suspend Mr. Fox. We are conducting a full investigation."

Wootton has been a regular critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. He has even invited several so-called royal experts on his show to share their opinions, mostly criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The duke in his memoir "Spare" referred to him as a "sad little man".