Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, made his first public appearance on TV on Monday to share his gratitude to the British public who sent their well-wishes after he suffered a stroke in May.

The retired Hollywood lighting director appeared during his son, Thomas Markle Jr.'s interview with Dan Wooton on GB News. In the video, he can be seen sitting at a table overlooking a windy beach. He then holds up a whiteboard written with the message, "Hi Dan, Thank You and the British people for the best wishes & good will."

His appearance came after pictures emerged in May of him lying on a stretcher inside an ambulance with an oxygen mask on. He reportedly suffered a stroke and had to stay in the hospital for five days.

Upon his release, his son took charge of taking care of him. His daughter, Samantha Markle, also appeared on TV to talk about their father's health condition. She said the stroke affected the 77-year-old's speech and he would have to undergo speech therapy. This is the reason why Thomas Sr. did not speak to Wooton and chose to write his thank you message instead.

It is said that ahead of his hospitalisation, he planned to travel to the U.K. to join the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Tom Bower, who interviewed him for his book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors," said that Thomas Sr. had wanted to see Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 while in the country.

The investigative journalist claimed that the duchess' estranged father had planned to bring a news crew and cameras and issue an ultimatum so he can see his daughter. But Thomas Sr. allegedly refuted the author's claims and said he never planned to meet with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In the days when Thomas Sr. was in the hospital and when he was discharged, Meghan Markle reportedly never once reached out to him. Samantha and Thomas Jr. revealed that she never phoned to check on their father's health despite calls from royal followers for het to do so.