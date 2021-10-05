Prince Harry is being called "Prince of Hypocrisy" by outspoken columnist Dan Wootton because of his silence on the Netflix screening of "Diana: The Musical."

Writing for the Daily Mail, Wootton suggested that the Duke of Sussex should "resign" or cut ties with the streaming giant for the sake of his mother's reputation. Netflix has agreed to screen the musical after it previewed in New York in March. It was originally planned for Broadway, but was cancelled because of the pandemic. It will instead come out on Netflix.

Wootton called the American production the "single worst musical" he has ever seen and described it as "crude, offensive, anti-monarchy, and counterfactual." It portrayed Princess Diana as "frumpy, haughty, old-fashioned, posh, and cold-hearted – more the Dowager Duchess of Downton than Di."

"Diana: The Musical is the most offensive and degrading portrayal of the late Princess of Wales in fiction since her death in 1997 – and in terms of accuracy it makes that other historically-derided Netflix series 'The Crown' look like a royal encyclopedia of truth," Wootton wrote adding, "The lies about Di's life are egregious – from suggesting she used HIV patients for publicity to attacking Margaret Thatcher for her politics."

Wootton said this alone should have triggered Prince Harry to go against the screening on Netflix. After all, he has "waged war against any media organisation which, in his eyes, demeans the memory of his late mother or exploits and misinterprets her life for commercial gain."

The columnist said the insult should have enraged the Duke of Sussex enough for him to "speak out against such a horrendous depiction of his mother." He accused the royal of "tacitly endorsing it" if he has not done so.

Prince Harry may be hard-pressed to complain given he and Meghan Markle have already signed a £112m deal with Netflix. Wootton claimed that the Duke of Sussex's silence on the "travesty" of "Diana: The Musical" proves he only "exercises the right to try and protect his mother's memory if it suits his political purposes." He said that speaking up is not an option for the royal especially if it involves the "woke US media company" and thus branded him a "prince of hypocrisy and greed."