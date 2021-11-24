Meghan Markle is said to be trying hard to show that everything is okay by agreeing to do an interview with "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" where she appeared happy.

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe called her surprise appearance on the daytime talk show a redeeming act after her court blunder. He said her interview with DeGeneres was a way to take back control of her narrative.

"Having to apologise for misremembering facts in court is a blow to Meghan. She's caused chaos for herself and has now somewhat lost control of the narrative, and Harry and Meghan like to have their voices heard and share their so-called truths," Larcombe told Closer magazine.

The author of "Prince Harry: The Inside Story" claimed that "image and reputation are absolutely everything" for the Duchess of Sussex. He explained, "so if either of those are negatively affected, she's got to do something to rectify things. The Ellen interview was, in my view, a form of damage control."

Larcombe added that he expects to see more of these high-profile interviews with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the future. The couple first shocked the world when they made serious allegations against the British royals in their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. The Duke of Sussex followed that up in his "The Me You Can't See" documentary, in which he accused Prince Charles of letting him suffer as a child following Princess Diana's death.

The chat with DeGeneres was the second sit-down interview for the Duchess of Sussex since Megxit. She did not talk about the British royals but fondly remembered her audition days. She also talked bout the Halloween party for their children Archie and Lilibet and shared that her husband is enjoying life in California.

Larcombe said he wouldn't be surprised if the couple does another Oprah interview and other TV appearances. He claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "have caused chaos" and that "there's no stopping them" even if it means pushing "the royals to breaking point." The author said he can "totally see more of these high-profile, Hollywood-style interviews with A-list TV hosts happening. Especially if there's lots of money being offered for it."