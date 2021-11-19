Royal biographer Angela Levin blasted Meghan Markle for doing the interview with Ellen DeGeneres amid growing concerns for the health of Queen Elizabeth II.

She questioned the timing of the release of her interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Thursday. Levin said the royal chose "extraordinarily bad timing" after the 95-year-old had to pull out of several public engagements because of her health.

Queen Elizabeth II missed the Festival of Remembrance on Sunday because of a sprained back. Prior to that, she cancelled a planned trip to Northern Ireland and had to take a two-week medical leave after an overnight stay in the hospital.

Levin, author of "Harry: A Biography of A Prince," said the release of the interview is reminiscent of what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did to Prince Philip. The couple had their explosive chat with Oprah in March while the late Duke of Edinburgh was battling with ill health in the hospital.

"I think the palace dread everything she says because she can be so rude. The interview with Oprah was bad timing. Prince Harry's grandfather was ill. It is all about what is good to her. She's ruthless and she thinks of herself first," the royal expert told The Sun.

Levin then commented on the former "Suits" star's interview with DeGeneres. She pointed out, "Meghan was acting that everything was wonderful and so funny, and isn't she sweet and a bit shy. And it's not going to work really."

She claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is "trying to be a really natural ordinary girl" and accused the royal of being "desperate for publicity." The mum-of-two is said to be "desperate for people to watch and see her."

"There's a saying, 'people who go to the opening of an envelope'... Meghan will interview anywhere people want her," Levin said.

Meghan Markle appeared to be enjoying life as she reminisced on her acting auditions at Warner Bros. and her childhood with DeGeneres. She also talked about Archie being a good big brother to Lilibet, who is already teething. Her happy and relaxed demeanour was a far cry from her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah in which they shared disturbing allegations against the royals.