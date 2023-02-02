Kate Middleton allegedly believes that Meghan Markle is behind the endless criticism Prince Harry has hurled against the royals because she relishes in the suffering it has caused.

The Princess of Wales still allegedly blames the Duchess of Sussex for wrecking the Duke of Sussex's relationship with the royals. National Enquirer in its Jan. 30 issue claimed that the mum-of-three no longer recognises the person her brother-in-law has become. The former "Suits" star has reportedly turned him into a monster who has "betrayed his own family and broken confidences by speaking out."

He allegedly backstabbed his family through the damaging revelations in his book "Spare" which came out on Jan. 10. In it, he suggested that Kate Middleton was being difficult during the preparations for his wedding to Meghan Markle. He also said Prince William physically attacked him over an argument about his wife.

Yet the royals refused to address the claims in "Spare." They have maintained a dignified silence instead, as they go continue with their public commitments. But as per the publication, both Kate Middleton and Prince William are "sick to their stomachs over the whole situation." She will reportedly "never, ever make nice with Meghan in person again" as she blames her for pitting Prince Harry against the royal family.

There is reportedly no doubt whatsoever in the Princess of Wales' "mind that this has all been orchestrated by Meghan, who's single-handedly put Harry into this hate-filled, self-obsessed trance and seems to delight in all the pain and suffering it's caused."

However, Prince Harry has since gone on TV interviews to defend his wife from the endless accusations hurled at her. He clarified in the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix series that it was his decision to quit their royal duties, leave the U.K., and move to California where they could have a sense of privacy while still doing public service.

Dring his chat with ITV's Tom Bradby, he denied that the Duchess of Sussex accused a senior royal family member of racism in the Oprah interview and reasoned the individual displayed "unconscious bias" and not racism.