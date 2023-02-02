A psychiatrist says Meghan Markle plays a key role in making Prince Harry lose his grip on reality because she allegedly feeds him lies to fit her victim narrative.

Dr. Carole Lieberman, M.D., dubbed "America's top psychiatrist," claimed that the Duke of Sussex's interview with Anderson Cooper on "60 Minutes" showed "a man who has gone off the deep end, or as the Brits would say, lost the plot."

She told the National Enquirer that the Sussex couple both "twist the truth to fit whatever position they want to sell to the public" and references the revelations in Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" saying, "It only sheds more light on his confusion and loose grasp on reality."

Dr. Lieberman said Meghan Markle is partly to blame for her husband becoming "delusional." She said, "Meghan pushed her prince over the edge by creating whatever reality she wants him to believe." She blamed the former "Suits" actress for the inconsistencies in Prince Harry's claims against the royal family.

In "Spare" the duke labelled his stepmother Camilla a "villain" and accused her of leaking stories to the tabloids. In his interview with Cooper, he said that Camilla had to do what was necessary to rehabilitate her image from being known as the third party in Princess Diana's marriage to then Prince Charles.

Then in his interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, he denied that he and Meghan Markle accused the royal family of being racist in their infamous Oprah interview in March 2021. Bradby said "you accused members of your family of racism" and his response stunned the interviewer and millions who tuned in to watch his interview.

The duke replied, "No I didn't. The British press said that. Did Meghan ever mention that they're racist?" Bradby repeated Meghan's claim about the "troubling comments about Archie's skin colour" and asked, "Wouldn't you describe that as essentially racist?"

Prince Harry told Bradby that he would not describe it as racism after having lived with the royals. Instead, he said his family displayed "unconscious bias." Dr. Lieberman said the duke "can't keep his stories straight because his memories are a jumble of what actually happened in the past and what she's (Meghan Markle) told him happened."